20230626_094853 by montserrat
20230626_094853

Notre première journée de plage , après l'opération de mon mari, devant la plage nous avons cet bateaux dans le paysage
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
