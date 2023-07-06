Previous
20230706_065144 by montserrat
20230706_065144

Hier. Nous avon reçu des amis à la maison. Ils nous on amenée c'est énorme oignon. Espectaculaire.
MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
