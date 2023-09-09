Previous
20230909_172252 by montserrat
Photo 442

20230909_172252

En bonne compagnie toute le long e la balade en bateau
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Casablanca ace
J'adore le motif que font ces oiseaux. Une belle photo.
September 9th, 2023  
