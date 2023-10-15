Previous
20231015_174949 by montserrat
Photo 476

20231015_174949

En allant au théâtre nous avons traversée un parc et je prise cette photo
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
