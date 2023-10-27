Previous
20231027_110347 by montserrat
Photo 487

20231027_110347

Place de l'église en travaux
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
such an old tree
October 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
L'arbre est trés beau
October 27th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
I hope that when the construction is completed, that old tree will still be there, and maybe joined by a younger one or two.
October 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
J'aime cet arbre - c'est très vieux je crois
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise