Previous
Photo 487
20231027_110347
Place de l'église en travaux
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
4
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
487
photos
24
followers
22
following
Peter Dulis
ace
such an old tree
October 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
L'arbre est trés beau
October 27th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
I hope that when the construction is completed, that old tree will still be there, and maybe joined by a younger one or two.
October 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
J'aime cet arbre - c'est très vieux je crois
October 27th, 2023
