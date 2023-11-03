Previous
20231102_092957 by montserrat
20231102_092957

Coin de rue, au fond là mer
3rd November 2023

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Casablanca ace
What a pretty place!
November 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 3rd, 2023  
