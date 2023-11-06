Previous
20231106_100551 by montserrat
20231106_100551

Forteresse militaire construite entre 1294 et 1304 par le roi Jaime ll au sommet du massif del Montgri en Torroella de montgri.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
