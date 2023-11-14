Previous
20231114_095154 by montserrat
Photo 503

20231114_095154

En allant promener cet matin , nous avons aperçu cet rensanblement de burricos
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
