Photo 511
20231122_100834
Une journée de très forte tramontane 💨💨nous laisse une mer sauvage très jolie à regarder
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
511
photos
24
followers
22
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
22nd November 2023 10:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dixie Goode
ace
I don’t know tramontane, so I’m glad you used the wind emojis. This is such a lovely and familiar type setting to me.
November 22nd, 2023
