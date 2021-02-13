Sign up
Photo 745
Not Very Good Weather for Ducks!
All the bird life, in Plantsbrook Nature Reserve, near where I live, looked very miserable on Saturday... glad it’s warmed up a bit!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Good thing they have all that warm down to insulate them!
February 16th, 2021
Lesley Barber
@aikiuser
absolutely! The wind across the lake was arctic!
February 16th, 2021
