Previous
Next
Not Very Good Weather for Ducks! by moominmomma
Photo 745

Not Very Good Weather for Ducks!

All the bird life, in Plantsbrook Nature Reserve, near where I live, looked very miserable on Saturday... glad it’s warmed up a bit!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Good thing they have all that warm down to insulate them!
February 16th, 2021  
Lesley Barber
@aikiuser absolutely! The wind across the lake was arctic!
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise