H. John Podmore..

..my late, beloved partner, who was quite a well known photographer back in the day, an MRPS, FRSA, a past President of the Leica Historical Society & a judge on the photographic circuit. He was the first person to gain the Fellowship with his audio visual work.. He was a giant of a man, who loved life & people... I miss him so much..

This is a portrait in oils, from a photograph, by David Cotton of Great Barr.