Walking round the Block.. by moominmomma
Walking round the Block..

Sutton Park is not the tranquil venue it used to be, thanks to the world & his wife, & her dog getting their Pandemic Lockdown exercise ...but very pleasant & peaceful walking round the block!
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
