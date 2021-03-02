Sign up
Photo 748
Walking round the Block..
Sutton Park is not the tranquil venue it used to be, thanks to the world & his wife, & her dog getting their Pandemic Lockdown exercise ...but very pleasant & peaceful walking round the block!
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
0
0
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
749
photos
13
followers
22
following
