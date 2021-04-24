Sign up
Photo 755
Amalanchier..
..in bloom..from my garden.. a joy to behold!
24th April 2021
24th Apr 21
Lesley Barber
@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
Photo Details
Judith Johnson
I had never heard of these pretty trees when a friend suggested it for some redesigning of the church gardens. I'm told it has year round interest? A lovely capture
June 30th, 2021
Lesley Barber
@busylady
They do, Judith & as you can see, there are two! All in a neighbours garden!
June 30th, 2021
