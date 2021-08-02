Previous
Next
…after the rain.. by moominmomma
Photo 756

…after the rain..

..the lilies always bloom for my birthday.. My late partner bought them for me, 24years ago..
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
A lovely colourful photo - amazing how vibrant flowers are after the rain. Love that ýour lilies have lasted so long.
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise