Previous
Next
Christmas is coming… by moominmomma
Photo 776

Christmas is coming…

Me & my longtime pal, at the Carol Concert in the Town Hall, Birmingham
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Lesley Barber

@moominmomma
Moominmomma is sometimes my alter ego, sometimes my real self,never sure which as God has'nt finished with me yet... I love children, chocolate,solitude,nature,music of all...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Barber
..not too good with selfies..! Best I got..
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise