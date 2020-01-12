Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 377
A bit blowy
On balance I preferred this one.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jason
ace
@moonbi
382
photos
81
followers
76
following
103% complete
View this month »
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
Latest from all albums
372
373
4
374
375
376
377
5
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
12th January 2020 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
clouds
,
lake
,
motionblur
,
@jasontribephotos
☠northy
ace
Gorgeous! I prefer this one as well... the light lights don’t look so blown out and it has an all-over softer feel which works well for this type of image...
January 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close