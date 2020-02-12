Sign up
Photo 408
Blue
A hand rail. In these high key images i want play about with various angles of the horizon line compared to the subject. Watch this space
Best on Black
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
432
photos
92
followers
75
following
111% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
12th February 2020 6:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
high
,
lake
,
key
,
boardwalk
,
@jasontribephotos
