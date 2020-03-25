Previous
Ulex-europaeus by moonbi
Ulex-europaeus

Rainbow2020 Yellow edit, Gorse, I didn't know that the floral scent of Gorse is coconut and vanilla, Weak to some but pungent to others. I was 6 inches away and didn't smell anything. :)
