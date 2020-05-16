Previous
Next
Elephant doors by moonbi
Photo 501

Elephant doors

Mayhalf 15, These Teak doors are from Rajasthan, they are called Elephant doors and sized to be large enough for an elephant to walk through. No elephants round here but would let the horse and dray in for this pub.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise