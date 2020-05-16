Sign up
Photo 501
Elephant doors
Mayhalf 15, These Teak doors are from Rajasthan, they are called Elephant doors and sized to be large enough for an elephant to walk through. No elephants round here but would let the horse and dray in for this pub.
16th May 2020
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
16th May 2020 6:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@jasontribephotos
,
mayhalf20
