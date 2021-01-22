Previous
Next
A nation of shop keepers by moonbi
Photo 752

A nation of shop keepers

Walking around town I was struck that this nation of shopkeepers all now sell an assortment of absorbent paper rolls
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise