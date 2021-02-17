Previous
Oh my by moonbi
This is a Statue of days gone by when the drovers used to come to market to sell their sheep. Wonder what he would of made of coffee shops and cash point machines, I'd sit down too and have a chat.
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful pov!
February 17th, 2021  
