Cannibis - Cannabaceae by moonbi
Cannibis - Cannabaceae

Believe it or not this was on my front lawn about 2ft high obviously got mixed in with the bird seed, My story and i'm sticking to it :)
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
Walks @ 7 ace
It's cool! Times they be a-changing
June 26th, 2021  
moni kozi
:)
June 26th, 2021  
