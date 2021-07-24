Previous
Lightning looms by moonbi
Photo 935

Lightning looms

They always spot you even when it's dark, I was proper sneaky too this was the only image.
24th July 2021

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
☠northy ace
And it’s perfect! So much better than if it was sitting there posing politely for you!
July 24th, 2021  
