Photo 1399
Halloween post box
Through out the year various knitted sculptures have adorned this post box, I will upload the ones I have captured to date the effort is amazing an they are here through all weathers
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Jason
ace
@moonbi
1773
photos
129
followers
72
following
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Views
9
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2022 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Tags
phone
,
sculptures
,
hereandnow
,
@jasonrribephotos
