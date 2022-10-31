Previous
Halloween post box by moonbi
Photo 1399

Halloween post box

Through out the year various knitted sculptures have adorned this post box, I will upload the ones I have captured to date the effort is amazing an they are here through all weathers
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Jason

@moonbi
