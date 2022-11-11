Previous
Next
This is what 60 years looks like by moonbi
Photo 1410

This is what 60 years looks like

Paula and John recently celebrated sixty years of marriage.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
That is one wonderful journey they have both been on together and I love that they still choose to hold hands. Congratulations to them both!
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise