Day 11 Haugh frost by moonbi
Photo 1440

Day 11 Haugh frost

This for me, is Christmas cold heavy frost got so many images this morning and at the top of these trees I captured eight Deer 🦌
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
