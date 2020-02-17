Sign up
28 / 365
Symmetry
It was hailing quite hard at this moment
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Jason
@moonbi
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Alternatively
ILCE-7RM3
17th February 2020 7:00am
Tags
lake
symmetry
boardwalk
minimal
@jasontribephotos
Rob Z
ace
Everything converging - so very nice. :)
February 17th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
But the photo is very calming. A lovely one!
February 17th, 2020
