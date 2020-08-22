Previous
First light by moonbi
First light

This is the first thing I see every morning from my bed, I wondered why I have never taken this scene. As I took the first few I realized that the window was filthy and that was it, up and cleaning the window at five this morning, before my teeth. (Ginseng Bonsai and scissors)
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having...
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful silhouette!
August 22nd, 2020  
☠northy ace
The weird things you find yourself doing as a photographer 🙃
August 22nd, 2020  
