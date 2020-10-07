Previous
Next
Lesser spotted Drone by moonbi
175 / 365

Lesser spotted Drone

Or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), or RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aerial System) or UAS (unmanned Aircraft System). Anyway a right proper good laugh. Having a bit of a play this morning and surprised how responsive they are.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise