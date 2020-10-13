Previous
Morning run by moonbi
Morning run

Jakob is a regular sight on my early morning shoot. He's what they call an ultra runner and has asked me to photograph him. Not always successful because he doesn't do slow. Expect to see more of him, in my way.
13th October 2020

Jason

ace
@moonbi
@moonbi
