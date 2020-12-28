Sign up
Guardians watch over
To be seen on black if you're brave enough!
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
Tags
selfportrait
,
steps
,
@jasontribephotos
moni kozi
Creepy...
December 28th, 2020
☠northy
ace
Wonderfully done! 25s exposure is loooong! Do you count the seconds in your head to keep track?
December 28th, 2020
