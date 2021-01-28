Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
231 / 365
Framed
Frame in a frame in a frame, framed on black
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Thank you all in advance for you considered comments and fav's.
1057
photos
111
followers
72
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
229
755
756
68
230
757
758
231
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
28th January 2021 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
bricks
,
urban
,
@jasontribephotos
Etienne
ace
I like the green part at the bottom and the vertical bricks at the top. They invite your eyes to scan the whole picture, and not just to focus on the central square.
January 28th, 2021
clarekatharine
Beauty in brickwork.
January 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close