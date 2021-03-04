Previous
Per litre £1.21 ICM by moonbi
239 / 365

Per litre £1.21 ICM

Unleaded 121.9 pence a litre this morning not that interesting I know but how much is it where you are in the world :) . 1.69 USD , 1.79 AUD, 1.40 EUR this is based on the same price here,
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Jason

@moonbi
moni kozi
I have no clue how much is gasoline, but I love this ICM
March 4th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
I don't care how much it is because I went electric and I haven't bought any since last march. The sun is out and I'm charging for free.... Nice pic.
March 4th, 2021  
