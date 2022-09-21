Sign up
299 / 365
People watching, selfie time
Sat here for half an hour watching the world go by then it occurred to me to get my phone out
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Jason
ace
@moonbi
299
Tags
phone
candid
@jasontribephotos
hereandnow
Kathy A
ace
That’s certainly an interesting look
September 21st, 2022
