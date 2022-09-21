Previous
People watching, selfie time by moonbi
299 / 365

People watching, selfie time

Sat here for half an hour watching the world go by then it occurred to me to get my phone out
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Kathy A ace
That’s certainly an interesting look
September 21st, 2022  
