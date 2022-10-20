Sign up
302 / 365
Verdigris II
Love this patina looks really good wet, just as well
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
0
Jason
@moonbi
Tags
phone
,
colour
,
tiles
,
verdigris
,
@jasontribephotos
Inga Johansson
ace
Beutiful. As a potter I find them hard to resist :)
October 20th, 2022
