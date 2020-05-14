Sign up
Fish
First day back after lockdown, I watched this Carp caught and then returned. the fisherman seemed very pleased , apparently the catch is better than the kill. I'll stick to taking photos. BoB
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Processed, edited and mucked about with.
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
14th May 2020 5:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
covid
,
@jasontribephotos
,
hereandnow
judith deacon
ace
I'm with you, strange hobby but nice processing of the carp!
May 14th, 2020
