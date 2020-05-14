Previous
Fish by moonbi
25 / 365

Fish

First day back after lockdown, I watched this Carp caught and then returned. the fisherman seemed very pleased , apparently the catch is better than the kill. I'll stick to taking photos. BoB
14th May 2020 14th May 20

judith deacon ace
I'm with you, strange hobby but nice processing of the carp!
May 14th, 2020  
