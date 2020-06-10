Sign up
Mmm....
Hereandnow, Our local council offices, Lick of paint and pot holes repaired over three days, and a fantastic job they've done too. Just sayin'.
Oh and the police came out and asked after my well being...........BoB
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
Louise
Nice processing and pov :)
June 10th, 2020
