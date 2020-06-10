Previous
Mmm.... by moonbi
Mmm....

Hereandnow, Our local council offices, Lick of paint and pot holes repaired over three days, and a fantastic job they've done too. Just sayin'.
Oh and the police came out and asked after my well being...........BoB
Jason

@moonbi
Photo Details

Louise
Nice processing and pov :)
June 10th, 2020  
