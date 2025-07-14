Previous
Two rescues by moonfyre
These two were rescued a year apart. I never knew how much he, Vulcan, needed another kitten to love on. I have others but they are 2, 3, 4, 13 and 24 years older. He has been so happy since I rescued her baby and 2 days later her, Starlight
Marielle Roberts

@moonfyre
