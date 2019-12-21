Sign up
Photo 993
Infrared of Duck Creek
I take my dog on a walk 3 or 4 times a week in Duck Creek, but taking my infrared converted camera to Duck Creek is like I’ve never been there before.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
0
0
Kahsia
@moonmtn
Update 2017 - I started this project on Dec. 31, 2015 with a Panasonic DMC-LX100 (a fancy point and shoot) and have since migrated to...
993
photos
136
followers
107
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
10th February 2019 11:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
infrared
