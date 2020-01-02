Previous
Sky Tapestry Unveiled by moonshadow
As I was driving to work this morning I saw this beautiful sky.
Nature’s Portrait
MoonShadow

@moonshadow
My grandmother Wynona was a Cherokee Indian. I am very proud of my Native American Ancestry and Heritage. I am sure I will...
