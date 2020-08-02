Previous
Afternoon Showers by moonshinegoober
27 / 365

Window open. Steady fall of rain outside. Occasional wind chime. Sipping on lemongrass, hibiscus tea. Cardinal in the background. Husky breath close by. Dahlia watches out the window and then curls up on the floor by the bed. So cozy. So needed.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
Photo Details

