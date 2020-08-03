Previous
Storm Moon by moonshinegoober
28 / 365

Storm Moon

Dark skies, thunder in the distance, and wind that makes my wind chime dance and a Full Moon in Aquarius. Hello Texas Thunderstorms... complete with snapped oak tree. Eeeek
Bonnie McClendon

