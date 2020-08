Hush

Trying to quiet the chatter in my head. Breathing in wild sage.

Holding closely quartz & labradorite.

Listening to mellow lounge vibes from times not afflicted with now.

Tasting cardamom cocoa & raw honey oat milk.

Hummingbirds, huskies, hound-demon dogs.

Hello Thursday.

Focus on my senses vs the anxiety that keeps trying to attack me.