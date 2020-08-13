Previous
Mornings in the Dog Yard by moonshinegoober
Mornings in the Dog Yard

Feeling lost but I know where I am.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
