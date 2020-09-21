Sign up
Finding my pace
This little bush near the back end of the yard against the fence post has been pretty barren all year. Now it is starting to bloom for the Fall Equinox. Reminder that we all bloom at our own pace.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
77
photos
5
followers
6
following
