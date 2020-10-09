Previous
Wildflower walks by moonshinegoober
95 / 365

Wildflower walks

Afternoon stroll with views. My dad always likes to joke he planted all those wildflowers... dad jokes........
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
26% complete

sheri
What a nice place to get lost in.
October 11th, 2020  
