Lucky Loves by moonshinegoober
218 / 365

Lucky Loves

He made me a root beer float and bought heart shaped pizza for the family. True love.
9th February 2021

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
60% complete

