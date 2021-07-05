Previous
Butterflies are back by moonshinegoober
Butterflies are back

I haven’t seen butterflies for a few months and now all of a sudden these petite pretties are everywhere. I always think of butterflies as transformation and in a way, with the move happening so soon, I’ll take them as a good sign.
