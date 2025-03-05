Previous
35000 Ft Altitude by moonshinegoober
Photo 425

35000 Ft Altitude

High above the clouds and look! A reflection with proof it’s meeeee. Flying out of San Francisco headed to San Antonio. It’s family time after almost 4 years being away. Excited and grateful ☺️
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
116% complete

Photo Details

