Previous
Next
Cirrus Uncinus/ Fibrarus by moonshinegoober
Photo 433

Cirrus Uncinus/ Fibrarus

Monday put on a new show of clouds to enjoy. Uncinus, Latin for “hooked.” A high cloud’s long streaks of ice crystals is hooked at one end Fibratus, filaments run parallel to the wind at cloud level, like strands of hair blowing in the wind.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact